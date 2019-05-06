George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Reports coming out of Imo State indicate that Fulani Herdsmen who invaded Umuorii Uratta community in Owerri North council on Sunday killed a security guard, said to be an indigene of Benue State, and with another person injured.

Daily Sun gathered that trouble started when the herdsmen, who came with their cattle numbering over three hundred, and tried to force open the locked gate of Kenityz Plaza, located off Safety Roundabout by Toronto Road, in order to quarter their cattle. But they were resisted by the Benue indigenes at the premises, guarding the property and other valuables.

It was equally learnt that the Benue indigenes had informed the herdsmen that the owner of the compound had instructed them not to allow any grazing in his compound.

The herdsmen, having left after a heated argument, later regrouped and attacked the Benue indigenes at the premises, and in the process killed one person, leaving another seriously injured.

Following the killing of their kinsmen by the herdsmen, the Benue indigenes had organised a search of the area for the Fulani herdsmen who had fled, abandoning their cattle.

One of the Benue Indigenes, who identified himself as John, said that the Fulani herdsmen have become a nuisance, as they kill anyone who will not allow their cattle to graze wherever they please.

“The Fulani herdsmen have become a terror to every community in this country. They will kill anyone who refuses to grant them access to graze. They brazenly brandish their guns without any fear of arrest. They wanted to force the gate open and when they were told that the owner of the compound has instructed that he does not want animals in his compound and, instead of the going, they came to attack the people and killed one of the occupants and injured another person.”

Meanwhile, Chief Canice Maduji Jr, the National President of Urrata Development Association, called on the security agencies to monitor the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The Community leader, who condemned the attack, disclosed that the community is taking proactive measures to forstall any further disturbance from the herdsmen.