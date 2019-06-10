Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A woman, Olawumi Adeleye and her son, Destiny Paul, were this evening abducted at Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped by bandits on their way

from the church.

The herdsmen, it was gathered, blocked the road with cows, forcing the

victims, who were in a Lexus car to stop along the road.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted and taken to an unknown

destination by the bandits.

A source who pleaded anonymity said “Mrs Adeleye was coming from the

church with her son when suddenly the Fulani herdsmen put scores of their

cows on the road. As the woman was trying to make a U-turn, to escape from

the scene, they attacked her and damaged her car and later took her

away with the boy.”

However, a family source stated that after some hours, the kidnappers

contacted the husband of the woman and demanded N10million ransom.

The traditional ruler of Osi town, Oba David Olajide, who confirmed the incident alleged that the two victims were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way from the church.

Oba Olajide said: “It happened very close to the Akure Airport; they were kidnapped in the evening.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, Femi

Joseph, said the men of the command had begun to trail the hoodlums.