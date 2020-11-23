Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, was on Monday devastated by cows reportedly owned by Fulani herdsmen.

The farm located in Ilado, a community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, was reportedly invaded by cattle and herdsmen of Fulani extraction for several hours.

It was gathered that the suspected Fulani herdsmen destroyed harvested crops worth millions of naira on the farm.

Falae said his farm has been attacked by Fulani herdsmen over the past few weeks.

The former government official explained that he had reported the incident to the police and the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, but to no avail.

‘Policemen were deployed to my farm. They drove the bandits away but the following day after the police had left, the herdsmen returned to the farm. They stole some crops and destroyed the ones they could not take away,’ Falae said.

The herders also allegedly attacked the residence of the farmworkers with dangerous weapons and chased away the staff.

One of the staff said he escaped through the windows when the herdsmen arrived at their residence.

He stated that the herdsmen allegedly ransacked their rooms and took away their belongings including cash and cutlasses.

Falae said he had written a letter to the Commander of the state security outfit also known as Operation Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye for assistance

He urged the security outfit to save his farm from incessant invasion and destruction by herdsmen.

The elder statesman had been kidnapped in 2015 by Fulani herdsmen shortly after his farm was attacked, but was released after three days in the custody of the kidnappers.