Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was heavy tension along Owerri/Aba road Tuesday as Fulani herdsmen and a cow rustler clashed, leaving two herders and the cow rustler seriously injured.

According to an eye witness, the rustler, who is also a Fulani, was alleged to have stolen the cows at Owerri/Aba road after stabbing two hersdmen.

However unknown to him another herdsman who was hiding in the bush alerted others who chased and stabbed him.

Both victims are said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri for medical attention.

According to an eyewitness, the situation would have led to a possible attack on the village, if it was not witnessed by other herders.

The source said, “what happened was that a Fulani herdsman had gone into the bush where his kinsman and his cows were staying and stabbed him while the man was sleeping. He left with his victim’s cows after he thought that he was dead

“But another Fulani herdsman who was in the bush quickly alerted other Fulani herdsmen who came to the forest and overpowered him after stabbed him severally and thereafter recovered the stolen cows.

“It was villagers who alerted the police. The man was rescued and the two rushed to the emergency unit of FMC, Owerri.”

The source added that it would be a miracle if the two survive, as their conditions were reported to be critical.

The development caused heavy gridlock on Owerri-Aba Road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said that the herder and rustler were responding to treatments at the hospital.

Ikokwu said that it was policemen from the Agbala Police Division that rushed the victims to the hospital following a distress call from people.