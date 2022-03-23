From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau community under the umbrella of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has raised concerned over the influx of suspected foreign Fulani herdsmen in to their villages who killed and destroyed their farmlands after signing a peace accord for peaceful co-existence.

National President of the Association, Prince Robert Ashi Dodo and the National Publicity Secretary, Davidson Malison briefed Journalists in Jos on Wednesday and said the community has lost crops worth millions of naira after the peace pact.

“While the Irigwe nation has focus on injecting and putting efforts in rebuilding the destroyed communities, mitigating trauma, reigniting the hope of the windows and orphans and instilling courage amongst the depressed and downtrodden, the enemies have swore to make the effort a futile and sterile one.

“Weeks ago, the Rigwe people woke up with influx and infiltration of Fulani herdsmen with their cattle on all parts of the land with insinuations that peace accord has been signed and entered between them and the Rigwe people.

“This in-rushing and in-pouring of the herders which available information revealed that some of them journeyed from other LGAs and states to Rigwe land has further compounded hardship of our people as seedlings, ripe and harvest crops are eaten and destroyed by the herders on daily basis.”

He explained that despite the ill-fated treatment and destruction of food crops and looting of materials, the Irigwe people have maintained decorum by constantly informing the security agents of the atrocious acts in the land.

Dodo applauded the Plateau State Government and the Operation SAFE HAVEN for leaving up to their constitutional responsibilities in order to broker peace and restore normalcy to the area.

“For records, since February that their unwarranted entrance and influx was noticed, they have destroyed and damaged several dry season farms crops ranging from cabbage, tomatoes, pepper, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava, gree beans, piece as well as looted water pump machines and other farming implements in many villages amounted to over hundred million.

” We are quite saddened and frown at the indiscriminate grazing and display of rascality by the Fulani militia in the land which in it’s real sense is a show of muscle and strength that nothing can be done.

“We therefore, call on Operation Safe Haven to as a matter of utmost importance, stand by their earlier pronouncement that all herders in Irigwe land be withdrawn and desist from grazing around and ensure that the enforcement is done to the latter.” He stated.