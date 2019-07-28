The National Leader of Fulani Christian Association of Nigeria (FULCAN), Reverend Buba Aliyu, has called on the Federal Government to be wary of the activities of Arewa Pastors–a non denomination initiative for peace, saying their recent pronouncements were capable of generating problems between the leaders of Christian Association of Nige- ria and the concerned authorities. In a statement issued in Jos, Rev Aliyu said the recent utterances of the leader of Arewa Pastors, Bishop Richard John was against the leadership of Christian body in Nigeria had portrayed the leadership of CAN in bad light before President Buhari.

He clarified that the leadership of Christian body had nothing against the Federal Government, but found it imperative to call on the concerned authorities to foster peace in the polity. While denying being the Northeast Coordinator for Arewa Pastors led by Bishop Richard John, he said he wondered why he could be linked with Arewa Pastors who had refused to operate under the Leadership of CAN.

“He said: “The difficult time both Christians and Muslims are in should be used by all to work as brothers’ keepers and to team up with the Federal Government to bring about lasting peace in the North and other parts of the country not a period for anybody to cause bad blood between the government and CAN leadership.”