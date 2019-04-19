Billy Graham Abel, Yola

An elderly couple and their two granddaughters have been brutally murdered in another Fulani militants onslaught on Bolon town of Demsa Local Government Area in Adamawa State on Wednesday night.

The attackers were said to have descended on the town at about 10pm on Wednesday, shooting sporadically and burning down over 100 houses.

The village head of Bolon, Robinson Filgona, told Daily Sun: “Over 100 households in my community are now homeless because their houses have been burnt down.

“Our foods have also been burnt to ashes just like that. If you go round town, you will see several of our houses that are still on fire.

“At about 10pm, some heavily armed Fulani militants descended on our community and started shooting at everyone they saw.

“We quickly mobilised to defend our lives and property but all we have are just our local bows and arrows. So, they over-powered us. In fact, it is because of the resistance we mounted that you still see few houses standing.

“My people needs help; their foods have been burnt and there is nothing to fall back on.”

Kate Mamuno, who visited the community, condemned the mayhem, saying the security operatives in the state have to improve on their response time.

Mamuno said: “This is the third time this community is being attacked by this murderous group, yet they go away without being apprehended by the security. Almost three quarters of the village have been burnt down. These people need shelter, clothing and foods among other basic necessities because everything they had has been destroyed.”

A survivor of the attack, Alex James, said: “I have been physically challenged after I had stroke attack, so I could not run. So, this place where you met me was where I was seated when the attack started and ended. “At about 10pm, I started hearing gunshots all over the town and it kept coming closer, but there was nothing I could do.

“About four of them came some few meters close to my house, but as God would have it, I heard one of the attackers calling them in Fulbe to leave. That was how they left and I survived.”

The state police public relations officer, Othman Abubakar, when contacted, said the police have been informed of the situation, but they were yet to get details of the attack.