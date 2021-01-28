From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has traced the growing hatred and dislike of Fulani in Nigeria today to the frustration of Nigerians in the hands of the administration of President Mohammad Buhari.

Lamido, a fellow Fulani like President Buhari, regretted that Nigerians perceives the Fulani race from the perceptive and horizon of the failure of the present administration, with the result that they respond negatively to everything associated with the tribe.

Speaking to journalists in his office in Kano,yesterday, Lamido described this transfer of rash aggression as unfair to the tribe, which he observed are largely peace- loving and friendly to others.

“ I expect Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Ameachi, and the likes of Ngigi to come out and frankly speak in protection of the Fulani because they are behind the election of Buhari. But their criminal silence in the face of this horrible attacks on Fulani after benefiting jointly in the government led by a Fulani figure head is worrisome and a betrayal of trust to the President and his kinsmen”

Lamido, who lamented the present inter- ethnic crisis in the South –West between Yoruba and Fulani argued that insecurity is prevalent in the whole of Nigeria.

“Go to Zamfara, go to Gombe, go to Yobe, go Maiduguri. Are Northerners safe in their own region? Whether you are in the East, in the North, and in the West, it is the entity called Nigeria which is insecure” he stated.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain implored the numerous nationalities and tribes in Nigeria to restore trust and belief in one another and peace would descend on country immediately.