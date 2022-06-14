From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of plots by the Fulani herdsmen to attack more churches in the South East.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, it claimed that part of the plot by the herdsmen is to disguise as Christians and worship in churches but their aim he said is to act as a decoy to attack the worshipers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Powerful who disclosed that the information was obtained by the M- branch of IPOB also added that the herders have already infiltrated commercial cities in the South East.

He said “We advice Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc.

“They must be on the look out for Fulani looking persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians, do not also be deceived into thinking that Fulanis don’t speak Igbo, dress like Igbo and behaves like indigenes because they do.

“So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo-land and they know not just all nooks and crannies, they also understand all events and their seasons.

“These terrorists and bandits have flooded Biafraland especially the commercial cities like Aba, others in Abia State where Pastor Kumuyi had chosen for his aborted crusade.

“They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is “tragedy waiting to happen”.

“They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina and others.” Powerful revealed.

He also said: “They tell very pathetic stories that touch the hearts of people of conscience like the Igbos, please don’t allow them they are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next target and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.

While assuring the protection by its security arm, the Eastern Security Network(ESN) to Christians in the zone he advised that “Churches must introduce tighter and properly detailed security measures, and return home early”.

Equally, Powerful disclosed that all markets in South East are targets to the invaders, just as he has advised that it should be adequately protected.

“All markets leaders are advised to beef up their securities because markets, where our people stay and do business, are another important target for Fulani bandits they have encircled everywhere but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN is waiting for them, however, be sure to take precautionary measures.

“Dangers ahead are too enormous, be ready for what is to come Biafrans and report suspected movements to IPOB office around you, we must bring them down they will not succeed.

“We have been encountering some of them at night and day, carrying Security jobs beyond your imagination.” Powerful stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .