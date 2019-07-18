Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has taken a swipe on the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for its call on Fulani living in the South to return to the North.

The Second Republic politician said that the call was gravely unpatriotic.

He called on all Northerners and other Nigerians to be weary of the unpatriotic elements…, who do not believe in the unity and oneness of our beloved country”

In a statement in Kano yesterday, Tanko further cautioned Northerners against being “mislead by the antics of those unpatriotic elements, who have nothing positive to contribute towards making this country great”.

He maintained that section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has bestowed right on every Nigerian to live in any part of the country he or she wishes to reside

He stressed that by virtue of that Section, “No authority, group of people or an individual, no matter how highly placed, could deny any Nigerian to exercise this inalienable right”.

“Like other Nigerians; Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and members of other Nigerian ethnic groups, Fulani are indigines of this country and are entitled to enjoy all the rights and privileges other Nigerians are enjoying and nobody can put any hindrance to prevent them from enjoying those rights” he declared.

He appealed to Nigerians of all walks of life to join in the fight to pull the country together and make it, “ a place where our people can live in peace and enjoy peaceful coexistence with one another”

“Our nation has all it takes to make it the envy of many. What we lack is good leadership. I believe we shall one day overcome this misfortune” he stated while urging all to work towards the creation of the ideal leadership that can take the country to the Promised land.

“Many other nations found themselves at one time in the kind of situation we are presently experiencing they took up the challenge and overcome their problems. Theirs is a different story today. We too can do it and succeed” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Solidarity Forum (YSF) has described the call by the NEF that Fulani hersmen should leave the Southern part of the country and return to the North for safety reasons as diversionary and uncomplimentary.

The Publicity Secretary YSF, Mr. Olajide Odumosu, in a statement yesterday urged the Federal Government to investigate those behind the statement.

In a related development, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese of Owerri North, Most Revd Geoffrey Okoroafor has warned South East governors never to accept any proposed plan of resettling Fulani herdsmen by the Federal Government in the zone.

The bishop alleged that Ruga or the National Livestock Transformation programme being championed by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is part of the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of the country.

Okoroafor who stated this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists, added that the South East states should not agree with such plans to avoid the current killings being witnessed in Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Benue states.