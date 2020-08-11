Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has once again insisted that the Fulani vigilante group is not present in Benue and will NOT, under any guise operate in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Tuesday said the desperation being exhibited by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to float a security outfit across the country clearly shows that the group has an ulterior motive.

“We read another tissue of lies from the Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which claimed that its vigilante outfit is embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN and is already functional in 36 states of the country.

“After receiving doses of bashing from Nigerians against its first attempt, the pastoralist organization has decided to hide under the canopy of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to actualize their agenda.

“What Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) fails to understand is that Vigilante Group of Nigeria also does not have constitutional right to operate in all states of this country. The notion that the group is registered with Corporate Affairs Commission does not vitiate any section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to confer on it the powers to operate in every state of Nigeria.

The Governor insisted that vigilante is a neighborhood arrangement and not a national programme adding that, “it is therefore a vain attempt by Miyetti Allah to try to force their security outfit on all states of the federation.

“As Governor Samuel Ortom stated earlier, the vigilante group run by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Vigilante Group of Nigeria can operate in other parts of the country, except Benue State.

“Regarding the letter Miyetti Allah wrote to the Governor claiming that he maligned them in his statement against their plan to operate a security outfit in Benue State, the Governor’s lawyers will respond to the group. We will not be intimidated or distracted by antics and threats of the Fulani socio-cultural organization,” the statement concluded.