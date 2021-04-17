From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC) has warned the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on its threat to deploy 5000 vigilantes to the South East and other parts of the country. saying such would amount to sending them to their early grave.

According to a statement by the National President of the Igbo group, Chilos Godsent, the recent threat is the height of their excesses in the country and therefore said that it would no longer be tolerated.

He said: “We have received with anger the rumour that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is planning to deploy 5000 of their squad to the South East and other zones in the name of vigilante.

“We want to use this medium to advice twice before sending those men and women to their early grave as that project may mark the end of Miyetti Allah in South East Zone of Nigeria.

“The Igbo National Council and various other self-determination groups of the Igbo Nation will no longer tolerate any aggression from the Miyetti Allah sponsored terrorist attack against any community in Igbo land.”

The Alaigbo Development Foundation on their own part wants the International communities to monitor what is happening in Nigeria, especially in the South-East and help proffer solution to the country’s insecurity challenge.

The group said the foreign bodies should beam the searchlight on Nigerian leaders whose actions, it claimed, were instigating genocide in the country.

“The Federal Government should sit up and address these issues to avert anarchy and an impending civil strife in Nigeria. If the leaders fail to stop the excesses of the Fulani militia, then they may be tagged accessories to avoidable genocide,” the group noted.