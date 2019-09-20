Gyang Bere, Jos

A group, Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria has criticised the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group Afenefere and the Pan Niger Delta Forum over their alleged rejection of the Federal government National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

In a press statement on Friday signed by the National President, Alh. Saidu Maikan the group said the programme would end the lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

“On behalf of the Fulani Youths Association and the entire Fulani communities in the country, I hereby forward our concern over the criticism made by Pan Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, AFENIFERE and PAN-Niger Delta Forum over the recent establishment and launching of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) done by Federal and state governments in the country.

“We call on the government to disagree with their baseless decisions because they do not want peace to reign in the country especially between farmers and herders.

“Government brought this programme, NLTP, in order to bring to an end the lingering crises between farmers and herdsmen and also to modernize and boost the livestock industry for a higher yield, but to our greatest surprise, the anti-peace group so-called Afenifere and PANDEF are rejecting the programme.

“We condemn their decision with a strong voice; enough is enough. They are not helping matters in terms of trying to settle the crises in the country. No Fulani man complained about the humanitarian and developmental projects done by Federal government in the South West, South-South and South-East.

“Federal government is sponsoring their people on how to improve and boost their economic activities, nobody raised an alarm in that regard but now that Federal government wants to improve the economies of a common Fulani man, they are rejecting it.

“Alot of money is being injected into the Ministry of Agriculture but only crop production is witnessing the reality, farming implements like tractors, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, seed, etc are realized for crop production but the livestock sector is witnessing zero investment by the government.

“Which budget is been made for livestock sectors especially for a common Fulani man in the country? No feeds for his animals especially during dry-season, no water for his animals, no drugs and vaccines for his animals.”

Alh.Maikano applauded the Federal government for the initiative and pledged total support for the National Livestock Transformation Plan saying it would resolve the lingering crisis in the country.

“We therefore, welcome this programme (NLTP) by the Federal government and go ahead to implement it, as this programme will focus on modernizing livestock production through modern dairy and meat processing industry also the programme would provide mechanism for peaceful co-existence and reconciliation between farmers and herders.

“I call on the elites and leaders in the South West, South South, and South East to warn their people about criticizing the present government on the projects designed for herdsmen in the North because this shows that Southerners are typically bias in this country.

“I also call on our elites and leaders in the North especially our political representatives to wake up and restrain these so-called groups from the South on their baseless criticism against a Fulani herdsmen in the country.”