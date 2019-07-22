Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Human Rights activist and constitutional lawyer Dr Kayode Ajulo has stated that some Fulani people are being used as vigilantes in parts of Ondo State in South West Nigeria.

The activist says that he recently had an encounter with some of them along Akure-Owo road and interracted with them regarding their activities which, according to him, are commendable.

He pushed back against insinuations that the Fulani vigilantes prevented him from moving, saying that two armed policemen were in his car when the vigilantes stopped him.

“The problem we have in the south is that we politicise everything. Some disgruntled elements made attempts to politicise my encounter with the Fulani vigilantes.

“I asked for the identities of the guys we met on the road and they presented their Identity Cards to me as members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN). I was comfortable with their identities and we engaged in discussion.

“I did not complain about the activities of the Fulani vigilantes on the road. I only called on my people in the South West to emulate the idea and engage in self:-security, but people are reading political meanings to it,” he added.

Ajulo urged Yoruba youths to also engage in similar vigilante activity on major roads in the South West.