Moshood Adebayo

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh AbdulAkeem Lawal, has urged Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu to work towards the fulfillment of his campaign promises as well as create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and create employment for Nigerians.

Lawal, who spoke as a guest lecturer during the 55th birthday of his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat urged Sanwo-Olu to be alive to his responsibility and deal with all in fairness and justice.

He lauded the governor for successes recorded in his first 100 days in office.

Hamzat called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, profession or gender to always do the right thing in order to move the country forward and build a better society for all to live. Hamzat who bemoaned the high level of indiscipline and social vices in the country, further urged citizens to be responsible in their various endeavours and activities.

“The government must build schools, better infrastructure and definitely people are going to use them. But if those people using the infrastructure are not well oriented, we will have a challenge,” Hamzat said.