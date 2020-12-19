From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

75 Ward Councilors sacked by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun in Ogun State, have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to give them “return tickets” he promised them during the governorship campaign in 2019.

They equally called on the governor to compensate them for their efforts and supports to ensure that he won the governorship election.

Making the appeal on Friday, at a press conference in Abeokuta, the aggrieved councillors under the aegies of ‘Dapo Abiodun Councillors’, noted that they really suffered towards the twilight of Amosun-led administration, urging the incumbent governor to put smiles on their faces.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the former councillor of Ikenne Ward 1, Olajuwon Awodipe, urged the state governor to fulfill the promise he made to them, stressing that they suffered for supporting him during the 2019 general elections.

He said, “I want to appeal to the state governor to put smiles on our faces again by giving us the return tickets he promised us. We know he will never promise what he cannot fulfill; we believe in him. We have suffered a lot during the last administration and we were denied our rights”.

Also, Ojo Habibat, a former councillor of Ifo Ward, said, “during the last administration, we were denied our rights, we were not treated well. We are hopeful that our amiable governor will give us our rights back. We believe in the current administration to restore our rights”.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter Governmental Affairs and Special Duties, Adewale Aka, has assured the aggrieved councilors that Governor Abiodun will not disappoint them, adding “he will fulfill the promises he made to them”.

He urged them to be patient, saying the governor has them in his plans.

“Our amiable governor will not neglect or abadon any of them; he is man of his words and he will never fail on the promises made to them. I want to beg them to be patient with him, there is hope for them that the governor will not let them down”, Aka said.