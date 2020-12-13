Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, will today join other worshippers at Christ Embassy Church, Oregun, Lagos, in their Sunday service.

Kalu, a staunch Catholic, known for his non-discrimination against religious faiths, will use the opportunity of the Christ Embassy Sunday service to appreciate God for his unconditional love, mercy and uncommon blessings.

The service, which will be presided over by the Founder and President of LoveWorld incorporated (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, will also be attended by family, friends and associates of the former governor.

Kalu, a philanthropist of repute, has impacted lives positively, especially those of the downtrodden in the society, through his philanthropic platform – Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

It would be recalled that the renowned politician was a guest of Oyakhilome at the Christ Embassy Healing School at Pretoria, South Africa in 2019.

The Abia State-born Senator, who has been consolidating on his network of contacts locally and internationally, has not formally declared his next political move.