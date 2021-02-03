Nigeria national player Josh Maja has been allocated a shirt number after completing a deadline day move to English Premier League club Fulham, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Bordeaux loanee will be sporting the number 27 jersey.

Fulham’s number 27 shirt has previously been worn by Cameron legend Pierre Womé, who started against Nigeria in the final of the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and won the tournament again with the Indomitable Lions in 2002.

The jersey has also been used by Whites icon Danny Murphy, Jonathan Greening and Zat Knight in the past.

Maja wore the number 20 in his final season with Sunderland, had the number 17 when he joined Bordeaux in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign before switching to number 9 the following season.