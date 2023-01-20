Premier League club Fulham is set to splash the sum of N2.3 Billion Naira to re-sign Nigerian and Bordeaux striker, Josh Maja.

It was gathered from a United Kingdom newspaper The Sun of the transfer development.

Maja enjoyed a loan stint at Craven Cottage two seasons ago, scoring three goals in 15 league appearances.

Maja, 24, is in red-hot form in France’s Ligue 2 and is currently the top scorer with 11 goals and three assists in 19 league appearances.

Spanish side Real Valladolid areisso keeping tabs on Maja but he recently confirmed speculation that he was signing a new deal with Bordeaux.

It is believed the Cottagers would have to pay around £4m to land the ex-Sunderland star in this transfer window.

He was said to be close to a move to Birmingham City in the last transfer window before the deal broke down.

Marco Silva is keen to bolster his options in attack to go alongside star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham is flying high in the top-flight in sixth position, above the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and on 31 points.