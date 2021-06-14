From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will meet on Wednesday to discuss their preparation to the granting of full autonomy to the legislature and judiciary at the subnational level.

In a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the return to work by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) will top the agenda of the 31st NGF meeting which takes place, virtually, on Wednesday 16th June.

He explained that ffforts are already under way in all states of the federation, to either constitute the States Accounts Allocation Committees (SAAC) or to inaugurate them, preparatory to the granting of full autonomy to the two arms of government.

According to the statement, while JUSUN and PASAN have been on a nationwide strike for more than two months, the governors have worked day-and-night to establish modalities for their autonomy in conformity with the constitutional provisions that stipulated thus.

‘The Governors’ meeting will be briefed before deliberating on the Memorandum of Action (MoA) of this main item on the agenda,’ the statement read.

According to the invitation to all the 36 Governors as issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Asishana Bayo Okauru, the governors will be updated on the activities of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, a regular feature of the governors’ meetings, by the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who heads the governors’ interface with the PTF.

The meeting will also review the agenda of the NEC which takes place a day after.

Other items on the agenda include the regular update on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability for results SFTAS to provide states’ status on their DLI’s and upcoming deadlines.

The meeting will also receive two presentations: Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, will make a presentation regarding Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimization of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets while Policy Development Facility (PDF) Bridge Programme will discuss Diversification and Non-oil Export Opportunities for States Post-COVID-19.