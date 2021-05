The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday in Abuja announced the dissolution of 31 national sports federations.

The minister also immediately announced the constitution of caretaker committees to oversee the federations until elections into their boards.

Following is the full list of members of the caretaker committees:

1. AQUATICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Babatunde Fatai Williams Chairman

2 Onyeacholom Stephen Augustus Member

3 Sani Mohammed Secretary-General

2. ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Olamide George Chairman

2 Maria Wophill Member

3 Adisa A. Beyioku Secretary-General

3. BADMINTON FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Francis Orbih Chairman

2 Olumide Bamiduro Member

3 Victor Osuoha Secretary-General

4. BASKETBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Musa Kida Chairman

2 Prof. Florence B. Adeyanju Member

3 Afolabi Olabisi Omobola Secretary-General

5. NIGERIA BOXING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Gen. Joseph Ayeni (Rtd.) Chairman

2 Mrs. Uche Julie Netufo Member

3 Obot Uko Monday Secretary-General

6. NIGERIA CHESS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 DIG. Sani Muhammed Chairman

2 Bode Durotoye Member

3 Akinyele Dapo Secretary-General

7. NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Prof. Yahaya Adam Ukwanya Chairman

2 Prof. Mariamn Suleiman Member

3 Taiwo Oriss Secretary-General

8. CYCLING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 G. Massari Chairman

2 Mohammed Bashir Member

3 Shammah Makpa Secretary-General

9. DARTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Abubakar Gaiya Haruna Chairman

2 Rita Oyoku Nwaeke Member

3 Etim Udokang Secretary-General

10. NIGERIA DEAF SPORTS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Alh. U. Nahuche Chairman

2 Ogundele Olusola Foluke Member

3 Agbabiaka Lukman Secretary-General

11. FIVES FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Abubakar A. Dangaladima Chairman

2 Sheba Victoria Jefferson Member

3 Salisu Mamman Secretary-General

12. NIGERIA GOLF FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman

2 Dr. Patrick Uwagbale Member

3 Almu Umar Lambu Secretary-General

13. GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1. Kelvin Erhurnwunse Chairman

2 Moyosore Ogunseinde Member

3 Davies Oludare Secretary-General

14. HANDBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Samuel Ocheho Chairman

2 Halima Banjeminia Member

3 Muhammed Maigidansama Secretary-General

15. NIGERIA HOCKEY FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Sen Abdul Ningi Chairman

2 Dr Success Anyanwu Member

3 Rita Mosindi Secretary-General

16. NIGERIA JUDO FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Brig. Gen. Z.L. Abubakar Chairman

2 Prof. A.O. De-Souza Member

3 Monica Otumola Secretary-General

17. KARATE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Silas Agara Chairman

2 Dare Jegede Member

3 Adamu Maikano Secretary-General

18. KICKBOXING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Yakubu Abubakar Chairman

2 Dr. (Mrs) Uwaoma Ifeyinwa A Member

3 Ademisoro Oluwasegun Secretary-General

19 NIGERIA WUSHU KUNGFU FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Adewunmi Adekunle Chairman

2 Amaefule Kathleen Chimezien Member

3 Abbas Wosilat Secretary-General

20. NIGERIA ROWING, CANOEING & YATCHING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 R.A. Porbeni Festus Chairman

2 Ayorinde Oluwafemi Member

3 Olubunmi Oluode Secretary-General

21. NIGERIA RUGBY FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1. Iyorcha Grace Chairman

2 Ntisien Williams Member

3 James Eakyns Secretary-General

22. NIGERIA SCRABBLE FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1. Suleiman Garba Gora Chairman

2 Aka Olabotoke Member

3 Abimbola Adesiyan Secretary-General

23. NIGERIA SHOOTING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Maj. Gen. Johnny Hamakim Chairman

2 Group Cpt. Rahinato Garba Member

3 Akanmu Olusoji Secretary-General

24. NIGERIA SQUASH FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Oyerinde Oyeyemi Adeboye Chairman

2 Uba Uchenna Chukwudi Member

3 Evelyn Fabunmi Secretary-General

25. NIGERIA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1. Tikon Ishaku Chairman

2 Oladapo Olabanji Member

3 Asiegbu Chimezie Secretary-General

26. NIGERIA TAEKWONDO FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Mrs. Margaret Binga Chairman

2 Chika Chukwumerije Member

3 Kabir Yusuf Secretary-General

27. NIGERIA TENNIS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye Chairman

2 Prof. Osaretin Aigbovo Member

3 Abulude John Oludayo Secretary-General

28. TRADITIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Usman Musa Chairman

2 Bamdele B. Funke Member

3 Libata Ahmed Abdullahi Secretary-General

29. NIGERIA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Musa Nimrod Chairman

2 Habu Gumel Member

3 Ngozi Amayo Secretary-General

30. NIGERIA WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Tonobok Ojuru Okowa Chairman

2 Laurence Iquaibom Member

3 Mariam Akande Secretary-General

31. NIGERIA WRESTLING FEDERATIONS

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Daniel Igali Chairman

2 Damiam Ohaike Member

3 Patrick Abobi Secretary-General

(NAN)