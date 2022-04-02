The leadership of the organized Labour in Kogi State has eulogised the state government for paying full salary to state civil servants for the month March.

A joint statement by the NLC chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Mathew Ranti Ojo, said state civil servants have received their March salaries in full, noting that the government has lived up to the promise made to workers in February.

Workers and pensioners on the payroll of the state government have been paid their March salaries hundred percent and we are happy for that.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The statement said, “Civil servants at that level are now well motivated to deliver on their mandates in their various offices. “

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He called on the Governor to look into the plight of Local Government workers with a view to improving the salaries of workers at that level.

They appealed to the Governor to direct the payment of arrears of February salaries and other outstanding arrears to the workers.