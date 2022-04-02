The leadership of the organized Labour in Kogi State has eulogised the state government for paying full salary to state civil servants for the month March.
A joint statement by the NLC chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Mathew Ranti Ojo, said state civil servants have received their March salaries in full, noting that the government has lived up to the promise made to workers in February.
Workers and pensioners on the payroll of the state government have been paid their March salaries hundred percent and we are happy for that.
The statement said, “Civil servants at that level are now well motivated to deliver on their mandates in their various offices. “
He called on the Governor to look into the plight of Local Government workers with a view to improving the salaries of workers at that level.
They appealed to the Governor to direct the payment of arrears of February salaries and other outstanding arrears to the workers.
