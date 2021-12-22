By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has revealed that it will cost at least three million naira to fully kitted a police officer.

This was revealed by the Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Abdurrazaq Balogun, at the 15th town hall meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other security stakeholders.

‘The high cost of equipment required for security is a big issue, especially for the technology-relates equipment such as food quality drones, CCTV cameras, trackers, etc,’ Balogun said.

‘Our security agencies require advanced training, more equipment that would support an intelligence-led approach to crime prevention (drones, trackers, scanners at city gates, gunshot detection devices), more non-lethal weaponry. To fully kit one policeman with uniform, taser, tactical gear (light, knife, jacket, belt, gloves, shoulder, ankle, and boots), bulletproof vest, ballistic helmet, tear gas, push-to-talk on cellular communication equipment, rain gear, etc, will cost at least N3 million. Hence to kit 33,000 police officers in Lagos will cost about N99 billion. This is our reality if we truly want a highly motivated and fully equipped police force in the state.’