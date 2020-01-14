Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A fully-loaded petrol tanker has reportedly exploded in Agudo village, Tarka Local Government area of Benue State this Tuesday evening.

One of the locals who simply gave his name as Timothy said as soon as the deafening sound of the explosion was heard, everyone in the community and adjourning villages quickly became alert and moved as far away as possible to avoid any causality.

At the time of filing this report, Timothy said the tanker was still burning, noting that no life of any local had so far been lost but that there were strong indications that the tanker driver and possibly his conductor might have been caught in the inferno.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the tanker explosion.

Anene who noted that it was a lone accident, said no life was lost in the explosion, adding that at the police were in control of the area.

On his part, Corps Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Benue State Command, Aliyu Baba, said officials of the corps were already on their way to the scene of the accident.

It would be recalled that in July last year, over 60 people lost their lives and many others seriously burnt after a fully-loaded tanker fell off the road and exploded in Ahumbe village, Gwer East Local government area of Benue State.

Ahumbe village is located along the Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo highway while Agudo village is along the Makurdi-Tarka- Gboko highway.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and former governor of the state, Sen. George Akume hails from Tarka Local Government Area.