From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal University Lokoja (FULokoja) over the weekend matriculated 1,880 new students, charging them to eschew cult gang and anti-social activities during the course of their studies.

In his address at the colourful ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Olayemi Akinwumi admonished the new students to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution.

He said the management of the university has provided a conducive atmosphere for students to learn, build a reputable character and excel at their chosen course of studies, warning that anything less than excellence will not be tolerated.

The VC said that the institution has a zero-tolerance policy for cultism, exam malpractice and indecent dressing, saying anyone caught will be summarily dismissed from the school.

Prof Akinwumi urged the students to remain focused and remember that it is the quest for knowledge that brought them to school, saying: ‘As you lay your beds is exactly how you will lie on them.’

Prof Akinwumi urged the new students to always consult their students’ handbook and to visit the students’ affairs unit if they run into any problem.

This year’s matriculation is the eighth in the nine-year-old university.