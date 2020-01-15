Emma Jemegah

The crisis rocking the Delta State Football Federation might get worse in the days ahead, as authoritative sources disclosed that there are plans to have another election in the state.

A former international, Edema Fuludu was duly elected as Delta FA Chairman on July 13 last year, with former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, elected as Vice Chairman.

It was learnt that top NFF chieftains were more disposed to having Delta State Sports Commission boss, Tony Okowa as the FA chairman.

Fuludu told journalists yesterday that the plan to hijack Delta FA would not work.

Fuludu said: “I do not know why the NFF is hell bent on truncating the legitimate board in our state and we learnt that there are plans to stage another election within the next few weeks to bring in a parallel board. It will not work

“This certainly smacks of crass display of impunity capable of embarrassing the Delta State and Nigeria football community in general.

“We are exposed in Delta and since it is a sport loving state, we should show good example and not otherwise.”