Delta State football stakeholders have charged members of the Ethics and Integrity Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to do the needful by addressing allegations of misappropriation of funds leveled against former acting chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Edema Fuludu, MON.

Rising from a meeting held at the Patrick Okpomo Football House in Asaba to discuss and prefer solutions to matters relating to football in the state and the current crises rocking the Delta State Football Association, the stakeholders in a communiqué, where they passed a vote of confidence on the Nigeria football Federation as well as commended its efforts towards resolving the crises that has befallen the football family in Delta State by setting up a Normalization Committee to run the affairs of football for three months and also conduct credible elections thereafter.

In the communiqué, the stakeholders further denounced the actions of Edema Fuludu and his cohorts for holding football in the state to ransom.

The stakeholders said they were aware that Edema Fuludu was suspended by the last board of the Delta State Football Association on February 6th, 2019 on allegation of misappropriation of funds by a motion raised by a former board member, Mr Lucky Sunday, and was also seconded by another former board member, ex international Victor Ikpeba noting that the matter is currently being investigated by the Ethics and Integrity Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.