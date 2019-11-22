Demola Balogun

Amidst delicious grilled lamb and savory prawn cocktails, brand custodians, connoisseurs, distributors and wine lovers were hosted to a grand mix of music, art expo and masterclass at the Soul Lounge, Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos last week.

For them, it was an opportunity not only to mingle and network but also to witness the premiere showcase of French appellations as well as explore their prestige wine culture and art of gastronomy.

At the French wine rendezvous, brand ambassadors from Les Grandes Chais de France (GCF) including Jerome Bouynaud, Per Even Allare, Carlos de Ipanema and Gil Cheviron alongside local brand partners like Tunde Onakoya’s TEO Ltd, Diberi Global Concept and Benik-E & Company took the guests and wine enthusiasts on a voyage of luxury taste and enchanting adventure into the French premium wine regions including the great first growths of Bordeaux, the grand cru of Burgundy and champagne cognacs in Jarnac.

According to Allare, Hine grand appellation holds the largest collection of single vintage cognacs, and its liquid snapshots captured the essence of a particular year. “This approach to cognac production echoes the elaboration of fine wines and champagnes and is only possible when nature provides optimum conditions for remarkable expression,” he explained.

At the masterclass, wine expert and connoisseur, Jerome told the audience that France produces more fine wine than any other nation on earth. “France has an advantage in quality wine making in that many of the world’s grape varieties are French including Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Sauvignon,” he said.

Also speaking, the event sponsor and brand custodian, Ifeanyi Emechebe said the grand tasting and masterclass are significant for the brand owners and ambassadors to educate and inspire distributors and wine enthusiasts in the country. “It is a part of celebration of French benchmark wineries and world class spirit since no other country produces more great wines then the French. So, it is a great pride for us to unveil the French appellations in Nigeria,” he said.

Bertrand Ndjimi, Chief Operating Officer, Diberi Global Concept, said that the French cocktail rendezvous was organized in partnership with the French Embassy as part of its commitment to acquaint local partners and distributors with the secrets of French wine appellations and art of taste, as a step forward in expanding distribution networks and consumer experience in the hospitality sector and corporate business.

The event was not all about wine and cognac; there was also an exhibition of contemporary paintings and inventive fabric designs.

The highpoint of the event was the exquisite experience and tasting of the grand champagne cognac and Taittinger champagne Prestige rose among other range of world class brands from the stable of TEO Ltd.

Guests who attended the event included Sir Steve Omojafor, Dr. Ebun Sonaiya, Ambassador Manga Bessan, Eng. Jide Onakoya, Barrister Amara Pablo, Dare Adenuga and Bimbo Awobokun. They were all tutored on the art of blending champagne cognac with delicious food pairing for taste and personal brand style.