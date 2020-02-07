Demola Balogun

It was a grand moment of fun last Friday, as Ibis Hotel Lagos hosted a lavish cocktail party to celebrate the unveiling of its Festivall weekend escape, targeted at vibrant, young corporate clientele.

The exclusive poolside soiree tagged: ‘Accor Live Limitless (ALL)’ was the first full scale entertainment to be hosted by the hotel, a member of Accor hospitality group. This is aimed at repositioning its brand image by offering exquisite buffet cocktail dining with limitless choice of barbecue lamb grill, canapé, cocktail drinks and vintage wine.

With Dee Jay belting soulful tunes, complemented by delicious chili beef menu, mix green salad, cherry tomatoes oyster sauce and array of exotic drinks, the event was indeed an escape into a world of limitless reward opportunities for guests. It provided exquisite moments and networking, as music flowed with toast after toast. The specialty cocktail practically unleashed the capacity of Ibis hotel’s youthful team, as the executive chef, Ademola Odukoya, front desk, restaurant and bar personnel made frantic efforts in ensuring the guests were treated to limitless dishes and free flow of drinks till late in the night.

According to Ibis Hotel’s Operations Manager, Mr. Oladotun Oloidi, the Festivall cocktail escape was a unique offering for guests, partners, families and friends to have a great hospitality experience while also earning points across Accor hotel chain on accommodation, restaurant and bar.

“The celebration and formal launch of Ibis’ limitless lifestyle and dining experience is a significant step taken by Accor Group to provide exquisite hospitality experience and endless moments for guests, families and friends to savour quality leisure and hospitality delight.”

In her remarks, the Sales & Marketing Manager, Accor Group, Jennifer Akpabio, explained that the limitless festivall cocktail escape was “initiated as a themed entertainment package to avail our esteemed guests and customers a world of opportunities and rewards during their stay in any Accor Hotel across the world.”