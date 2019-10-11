For the first time, the Orange Global Achievement Awards (OGAA), which seeks to recognise hardworking Nigerians that are impacting society, most especially, youths, will be held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

On why Abuja is the choice city for this year’s edition of the award, the organiser, Loveth Ogedegbe, said: “This year, Orange Global Achievement Awards is raising the bar, as we are holding the event at the nation’s capital, Abuja on November 1. It promises to be another exciting outing as the movers and shakers of industry across Nigeria will be in attendance, and we shall also be rewarding hard working Nigerians in the industry who are shaping the nation and influencing the youths.”