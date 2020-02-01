Musa Jibril

In a stress-soaked city like Lagos, it is natural to seek total relaxation that will take you somewhere far away from your familiar turf of home, office and club, from your daily grind and worries. A retreat that is akin to a brief vacation is a good therapy that restores equilibrium to your personal and social life.

Lagos is a cool city, bursting with bouquets of options of a brief escape, among them La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, a 60-acre private resort in the far-flung Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos is a good temptation. Poised on the edge of the Atlantic, it is a haven in a natural setting that makes a lasting impression with its African themed deluxe hospitality.

La Campagne Tropicana is affordable to day picnickers or lodgers. A beach bum can rent a cabana and spend the daydreaming in the sun-drenched beach listening to the symphony of waves crashing on the golden sands. Fun activities include kayaking, boat cruise, swimming pool and beach games.

If total seclusion from the bustling city is what you seek, then try Inagbe Grand Resort, an island resort off the Lagos coast with the standard postcard visage: an expansive view of the ocean, glowing green palm trees, cool, calm and colourful atmosphere. If you have a plan for a Valentine getaway later in the month––and if you have a full purse to pull it off––Inagbe deserves a consideration. Thankfully, this year’s lovers’ day falls on Friday. You may want to grab a room for two nights of a refreshing experience. Last year, the resort offered a special package that included daily breakfast for two and special Valentine’s Day Dinner. On a general note, you can expect comedy night, live band music and exotic activities like yoga or dance aerobics––and there is barbeque by a bonfire.

Not everyone will have the luxury of shutting off the world for a whole day, even on a weekend. Nonetheless, they can still grab a few hours of memorable moments, after the day’s hard work. The option is limited though. If an evening dinner appeals to you, you may find Casper & Gambini’s fits the bill. For the hours spent there, you get a run for your money – a personal opinion. The upscale restaurant makes life interesting with its “large wine list, classic cocktails and stylish interior.” It is one of the best places to be when it comes to good food in the city. Its two outlets are well located; the one in Victoria Island serves those on the islands and outliers from Lekki Peninsula; the second C&G outlet is centrally located on the mainland at Ikeja City Mall.

Frequently voted as Restaurant of the Week by connoisseurs, Caspers & Gambini’s usually comes up with a special menu for special occasions. Last year, patrons had the opportunity to order two soups for the price of one, whether as dine-in or delivery order on Valentine’s Day.

Nowadays that crazy and creative marriage proposal is the vogue, the ambience at C&G is right for such “Will you marry me” moment delivers with bravura that will not fail to elicit the “Oh My God!” cry of delight. Caspers & Gambini’s made the nomination for the Restaurant of the Year in 2019. This is no mean feat in a city crammed with upscale restaurants. It’s a place to meet up with a group of friends. Good food, good music, good vibes. February is the month to savour it all.

In seeking and sharing love and affection, adults care more about themselves. This month, do not leave the little ones out of the fun. Change the treat from eatables to durables. Gifts. And there are no better gifts that delight kids than clothes and footwear. So a shopping spree will be in order. Be considerate and take them out for a treat this month. Try Ruff ‘n’ Tumble. In February, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is inclined to have a Valentine-with-a-twist-promo that spans over weeks of the month.

And for that private moment with romantic fireworks? Oh yes, everyone has ideas. One rendezvous that comes highly recommended is the LilyGate hotel. This swanky hotel in Lekki is an ideal nest for lovebirds––posh ambience, king-size deluxe rooms, seductive mood created by a combination of soft jazz, cool colours and sparkling chandeliers that stirs the right emotion in you. On top of that, add the hotel’s exclusive Valentine offering which often lasts for four or five days.