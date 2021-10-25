By Vivian Onyebukwa

Siju Iluyomade, gender rights activist, Lawyer, and Founder, “Arise Women’s Conference”, on Saturday, October 30, 2021, lead thousands of women and men in a walk, aerobics and rhythmic dances to keep fit and keep life.

The event which began from 7.00am, was a massive rendezvous with the presence of stars and celebrities from sports, entertainment industry including Peter Rufai, Daniel Omokachi, Olympic Gold Medalist and Sports Administrator, Mary Onyali, among others.

Popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, were there, doing what they know how to do best.

The theme for this year’s event titled, “I Choose Life”, held in clusters across different parts of the world simultaneously in adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols. Each cluster had a minimum of 25 persons.

Iluyomade expressed the need to keep fit, saying exercises is needed to keep body and spirit in tune. “Arise Walk for Life”, is is a yearly event and serves as a fore-runner to the flagship event, “Arise Women’s Conference. The Conference will hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Arise is a Non-Governmental Organisation that is committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in the society. It is a motion to propel the woman to economic gain and power. Arise has touched thousands of women through its skills acquisition and empowerment programmes, and have been passionate about the health of the women in the state. The vision of the organisation is abridged into key areas of influence such as healthcare, skills acquisition and empowerment, education, and leadership.

