Several families in Ibadan, yesterday, thronged the Agodi Garden, the Palms Mall, cinemas and the University of Ibadan Zoological Garden to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Fun seekers of different ages were seen at the various fun spots enjoying themselves.

Some were having picnics, watching animals at the zoo and hordes of others were at the two Shoprite outlets at Dugbe and Ring Road entertaining themselves.

At the fun spots, human and vehicular traffics were high as revellers besieged the centres just as police personnel in their patrol vehicles were observed at some strategic points in the metropolis.

Some of the fun seekers told newsmen in separate interviews that they came to unwind and have a good time.

Mrs Foluke Bashir said she came with her family to Ibadan for the festive holiday and was seizing the opportunity to take her children to some places of interest, including the Agodi Garden.

Bashir said she wanted her children to know that there are also fun places in Ibadan so they could have tales to tell on returning to Lagos.

“I must say that my kids are enjoying this place, we are having much more fun that surpasses the gate fee.

“I think my husband is also having a good time. This is a good recreation spot for the entire family,” she said.

Also, 75-year-old Mrs Mojisola Adebanjo said she was at the Agodi Gardens with her grandchildren and was happy seeing them enjoying themselves.