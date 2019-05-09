The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has warned that any student caught in the act of indecent dressing would incur the wrath of the school.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Babatunde Idowu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The school management, in the statement, decried the rise in acts of indecent dressing and unkempt appearances among students of the university.

It reiterated its directive that any student caught dressing contrary to the university’s Code of Dressing should be dealt with in accordance with the extant University Rules and Regulations.

The university authorities called on departments and colleges of the school to caution students against any form of indecency.

“It has been observed that the responsibility of counselling the students against these acts have been left to the Division alone.

“Hence, as directed by the Vice-Chancellor, Deans of Colleges, Core-Course Lecturers, Senior Members of Staff in the Colleges and Departments are hereby encouraged to counsel students on indecent dressing.

“Based on the foregoing, on and off campus students, at both Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels, are admonished to adhere strictly to the directive,” the institution said.