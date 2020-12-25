Talented standup comedian and OAP, Funbi Funbi recently gave his audience something to talk about, which was also recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media – a wedding game called, Voice of Love, which he put together this month in Lagos.

In the game, the bride is asked to back the guests and face the decorated dais while her husband and the groom’s men stand a distance behind her, also backing the crowd. The MC passes the microphone to the groom and his men. Each, on the side of the groom, is asked to say a particular sentence, one after the other, including the groom. The bride is left to decipher which voice belongs to her husband so that the owner of the voice comes forward to kiss her.

Then Funbi Funbi asks the groom and his men to call the bride by her name and ask, “how are you?”. If the owner of the voice picked happens not to be the husband, the bride will be left at the mercy of her guests.

This game is played during the wedding reception to test the intimacy between the couple, and also to entertain their guests.

Before Funbi Funbi’s Voice of Love, there have been a few other games like Shoe Game, used to know how well couples understand one another’s temperament. There is also the Blindfold Game in which either the bride or the groom is blindfolded and asked to identify their spouses by touching their bodies and clothes.

Speaking on how he arrived at creating this new game, Funbi Funbi said, “To be honest, I just wanted something different from the usual games people know or play at weddings. So, while I was waiting and praying in the car before the event, the idea dropped into my mind. I liked it and mastered it over time. Then I had to post this particular one before people start stealing it.”

Funbi Funbi, who hails from Kwara State, works as an On-Air-Personality with Naija FM and BEAT FM.