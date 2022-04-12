By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has expressed concern over the Federal Government continue establishment of more tertiary institutions without funding the existing ones.

Reacting to the establishment of more universities and polytechncs, the two unions also explained that the establishment of such institutions by the federal government could be for political reasons.

ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya told Daily Sun that government has not properly funded the existing public universities and it is busy establishing new ones.

His words: “We have been talking about lack of funding for public universities and same government we have been complaining for long time is busy establishing new universities. Establishing new universities should not be the priority of government but how to fund the existing public universities.

He asked: “If government cannot fund existing universities, why create more. The ones on ground are poorly funded. Government is trying to make public universities worthless so that the private universities they have interest can develop. How many students do the private universities admit?”

Odukoya said the federal government is not bothered about quality of university education, adding, “they are only interested in establishing new ones. Nigerian lecturers are the worse paid in the World. We are even below the African average.”

Reacting to the development, SSANIP President, Mr. Philip Ogunsipe, said the establishment of more polytechnics showed the insincerity of the present administration.

“Ordinarily there is nothing to worry about the federal government establishing more institutions. It is for fairness and equity; government is establishing Federal Polytechnics in each state. But the old polytechnics are badly funded.

“The establishment of new polytechnics could be for political reason. Apart from salaries, the federal government is not funding the old polytechnics. Visit any public polytechnic in the country, any project you see on ground are funded by TETFund, “ he stated.

Ogundipe disclosed that for several years, SSANIP has been complaining about poor funding of public polytechnics without any improvement.

He said the new public institutions established would be funded by TETFund.

He said all the eleven staff unions in tertiary institutions in the country are demanding for same things with funding being the major one.

Within one week, President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the establishment of 12 universities and three polytechnics. Last month he also established colleges of education in some states.