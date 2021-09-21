The 45th Coronation Anniversary Committee of Owa of Idanre, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye will tomorrow hold a Special Fund Raising Dinner in Akure, Ondo State.

It will take place at King’s Court, Font Hall, along Ilesa Road, Akure.

Chairman of the anniversary committee, Dr. Anthony Omolola, said the dinner would afford committee members opportunity to interact with sons and daughters of Idanre Kingdom and provide information on various activities lined up for the anniversary.

He said various artefacts , stickers and other memorabilia will also be unveiled at the event.

Dr. Omolola commended members of the main Committee and the LOC sub Committees for their commitments and relentless passions to succeed as seen in their personal donations, regular meetings, suggestions and advice that have raised the standard set for the event.

Special uniform (Aso ebi) for the occasion, he said, would soon be rolled out for people to purchase and use during the week-long programme.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.