It is clear that Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances for 2017 can fund 2019 budget and pay part of Nigeria’s foreign debt for 20 years.

Inwalomhe Donald

President Muhammadu Buhari recently presented a total expenditure of N8.83 trillion in 2019 Budget Proposal tagged “Budget of Continuity” to the National Assembly.

Nigeria tops remittances to sub-Saharan Africa with $22 billion according to the World Bank and it is clear that Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances for 2017 can fund our budget and pay part of Nigeria’s foreign debt for 20 years. Nigeria needs a Diaspora bond of at least half of the 2017 remittances to execute capital projects. The revelation is that Diaspora remittances can help shapes Nigeria’s debt in the 21st century. We can create more Diaspora bonds where remittances could be used to fund capital projects. Diaspora fund can cover what Nigeria struggles to borrow in 20 years. The interest for servicing foreign debt will be channeled to Diaspora bond. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should stop criticising our external debt since 2017 Diaspora remittances can pay Nigeria’s external debt for 20 years.

I want to appeal to President Buhari to create more Diaspora bonds which will help to grow Nigeria’s economy. There is therefore the scope for the Federal Government and state governments through community associations or even faith groups in the Diaspora, to make a developmental impact with innovative policies. Annual remittances are running at about $22 billion about three-quarters of total spending in the 2018 budget. There is a stable inflow, unlike portfolio investment or even development assistance.

