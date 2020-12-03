From Gyang Bere, Jos

President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Anderson U. Ezeibe said Federal Government has neglected Public Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria in terms of funding deficit, Insecurity and well-being of members.

He noted that the government energizing Education Initiative was designed deliberately to exclude Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology while the revitalization fund promised the sector since 2017 is yet to be released.

Ezeibe stated this on Thursday in a Communique issued at the end of ASUP 98th NEC meeting, held at the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, Jos Campus.

“Public Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria continue to feel in heavy funding deficit. The NEEDS ASSESSMENT report of 2014 as it affects the funding deficit in the sector is yet to be implemented and the rot in the sector continues to deepen.

“The sector has continue to be at the wrong end of policies of government at all levels. The governments Energizing Education Initiative was designed to completely exclude Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in the country.

“The recent establishment of Book Publishing Centres by the TETFund in the 6 geo-political zones of the country is another case study. Not a single Polytechnic was considered. This has extended the frontiers of discrimination against the sector.”

He lamented that a retired staff still holds away as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida due to certain letter from the Federal Ministry of Education while an unqualified staff was appointed Rector in Bauchi Polytechnic against the prevailing standards in the sector.

Ezeibe said the new minimum wage arrears is yet to be released to his members across the federal Polytechnics where 10 months is still owing while only two states out of the 36 states of the federation have commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“The security situation across our campuses leaves a lot to be desired. Gunmen recently stormed one of our Polytechnics and abducted a member.

“Our campuses are now vulnerable to attacks by criminal elements. Promotion arrears are still owed from 2018 to 2019 in the Federal Polytechnics while in the states, salaries are still owed in Edo, Benue, Abia, Osun and Ogun states.”

Ezeibe called for the commencement of the implementation of the new minimum wage by state Governors and released with immediate effect the owed arrears of the new minimum wage of his members.

He demanded for the inauguration of the governing councils in Federal Polytechnics and asked for the integration of Polytechnics in the Government’s Energizing Education Initiative.