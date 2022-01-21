Something unique about that aircraft is that it has a parachute of its own. If you lose an engine, there is a parachute that you will pull and the engine will come out and the pilot will be able to land the aircraft with that parachute. With this, you have saved a life and the equipment. The parachute is there for you in case you lose an engine and the aircraft has only one engine.

Deploying new fire simulator

Our firefighting simulator is undergoing process of certification; we are in stage two of the process. NCAA is responsible for issuing certification for the equipment and it cannot give you the certificate until you are through with all the processes, which we are working hard on to get. As soon as the second phase is completed, the machine would be put to use.

The firefighting tender (E1) we have is one of the best equipment you can find anywhere. It is so big that the fence and access road are giving more challenges for it to be used at that place. So, we are coming out with another provision of a smaller fire tender. Also, the electricity at that part of the college is being worked on. We are going to take electricity from the completed simulator Boeing 737 aircraft and we will deliver it to the firefighting simulator side. I think we are almost done with that.

Challenges

We do have challenges here, but the most pressing issue is funding. The funds are not sufficient for our day-to-day running and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is also inadequate. So, we try to see if we can get more IGRs to carry out our mandates and expend them on our facilities and hostels.

I went out myself to see the state of the hostels and I called the Minister of Aviation myself . I said to him that the room he stayed when he was doing his engineering; the same building, room and toilet are still in existence. Some are 30 years old, but we are working hard to ensure that we renovate the ones that we can and then build new ones.