Global changemakers including David Beckham, Pierre Aubameyang, Yemi Alade, Eliud Kipchoge, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie come together with youth voices from across the globe to demand urgent action to end malaria, as they deliver the Zero Malaria Starts with Me – Draw, The Line Against Malaria campaign petition to world leaders at the Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases in Kigali, Rwanda.

Presented at the Summit by acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the petition is a rallying cry to wipe out the disease that now kills a child every minute and is the culmination of the multi-award-winning Draw The Line creative campaign, developed and executed by Dentsu, who are activating mass media as a catalyst for global change.

Held on the side-lines of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the Kigali Summit is a milestone moment in the malaria fight, and one where game-changing political decisions are needed to save hundreds of thousands of lives, predominantly children, under renewed threat due to the perfect storm of economic, pandemic and political pressures.

Decision makers have the opportunity to put renewed momentum behind this fight, by building on the commitment to halve malaria across the Commonwealth by 2023, and by galvanising the record funds needed ahead of the Global Fund Replenishment in New York this Autumn, totalling US$18 billion to get progress back on track.

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says: “The World Health Organisation welcomes a new host of scientists, youth, and champions to join the malaria fight at a crucial time when progress against the disease is lagging.

