Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, has said financial implication of contesting elections in Nigeria remains a barrier in pursuit of ‘Not Too Young To Run’’.

He said it takes strong risk and determination for young people to sacrifice their source of living for political aspirations.

Yakubu-Danladi said this during the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Capacity Building workshop, themed: ‘Not Too Young To Run, the 9th Kwara legislative experience’, which is part of activities lined up for the 2020 edition of annual Press Week of the union, at Ilorin.

“As a parliament with significant number of young people, we have continued to carry out our legislative assignment with diligence and high spirit of sacrifice, aside our primary functions, no member of the House have not committed personal funds into development programmes and projects in our respective constituencies.

“I dedicate my victory at the 2019 general election to the young people and will continue to live by good examples as a beneficiary of Not Too Young to Run. I capitalised on the strength of youths, they mobilised resources for me when I have none and that is why I cannot afford to disappoint them. We shall be reasons for greater confidence in young people.

“Today, I can proudly say we have done our best so far to make life better for our people, through various interventions and facilitation of people-oriented projects and that is why as a young man, I can relate with and walk freely in my constituency and anywhere else,” the speaker said.

The lawmaker, who thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for being youth-friendly and driving policies to enhance youth development, said his appointment of young people into various strategic leadership position reflects his believe in young people.

While promising to maintain independence of the legislature, Yakubu-Danladi said the 9th Kwara Assembly will continue to sustain its synergy with other arms of government, to deliver dividends of democracy to Kwara people.

He thanked the NUJ for honouring the 9th Assembly and implored the union to never hesitate to call the House to order whenever lapses are observed.