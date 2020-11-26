By LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly has said financial implication of contesting elections in Nigeria remains a barrier in pursuit of ‘Not Too Young To Run’, noting that it takes strong risk appetite and determination for young people to sacrifice their source of living for political aspirations.

Danladi-Salihu said this during the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) Capacity Building Workshop, themed ‘Not Too Young To Run, the 9th Kwara legislative experience, which is part of lined up activities for 2020 edition of annual Press Week of the Union, held at Ilorin today.

The Speaker said “As a parliament with significant number of young people, we have continued to carry out our legislative assignment with diligence and high spirit of sacrifice, aside our primary functions, no member of the House have not committed personal funds into development programs and projects in our respective constituencies.

The lawmaker added that “I dedicate my victory at the 2019 general elections to the young people and will continue to live by good examples as a beneficiary of Not Too Young to Run. I capitalized on the strength of youths, they mobilized resources for me when I have none and that is why I can not afford to disappoint them. We shall be reasons for greater confidence in young people.”

“Today, I can proudly say we have done our best so far to make life better for our people, through various interventions and facilitation of people oriented projects and that is why as a young man, I can relate with and walk freely in my constituency and anywhere else”, he stressed.

The lawmaker who appreciating Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for being youth friendly and driving policies to enhance youth development in the State, noted that his appointment of young people into various strategic leadership position reflects his believe in young people.

While promising to maintain independence of the legislature, Danladi-Salihu said the 9th Kwara Assembly will continue to sustain its synergy with other arms of government, to deliver dividend of democracy to the good people of Kwara.

He thanked the NUJ for honoring the 9th Assembly and implored the Union to never hesitate to call the House to order whenever lapses are observed

Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker at the event, Professor Hassan Salihu lauded Speaker Danladi-Salihu for coordinating the House effectively, notwithstanding his age and lack of prior legislative experience.

In his words, Prof. Salihu said “Upon emergence as Speaker, Engr. Danladi-Salihu tactically and strategically constituted House committees without rancor and has continue to lead a parliament that works hand in hand with the Executives, therefore eliminating political tension within the State.

“Nonetheless, he (Danladi-Salihu) has tried to maintain the independence of the Kwara state House of Assembly, evidenced by his thoroughness in its oversight. A typical example is how the house publicly frowned at poor execution of some public project, despite being in same party with Executive”, he added.

Prof. Saliu who extolled the 9th Assembly for standing by some of their tough positions regardless of political motivated pressure, however advised the Speaker to maintain the independence of the House, but to not antagonize the Executives for the good of the people.

He also urged the Lawmakers to ignore name calling and continue to give support to other arms of government, to ensure stability in the system and achieve developmental agenda of the present government.

In his address, the Chairman of Kwara state Council of NUJ, Comrade AbdulWahab Umar appreciated the 9th Assembly for always identifying with, and support members of fourth estate of the realm, while reiterating the readiness of the Union to continue supporting young people’s aspiration and the 9th Assembly to deliver dividend of democracy to the people.