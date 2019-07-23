Uche Henry

A former minister for Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, has said universal healthcare coverage needs funding to be adequately implemented.

Chukwu, who served as minister in the former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, said millions of Nigerians were yet to access quality medical services in Nigeria, as a result of the level of poverty.

He spoke at a one-day national asthma conference organised by the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), in Enugu.

“I congratulate Dr. Uba for establishing this foundation that aims to undertake proper care of people living with asthma and other respiratory diseases. The theme for this year’s conference is germane because of the dangers we face as a result of pollution in the environment.

“We must leave here with a message for the government to invest and improve healthcare services. Regrettably, many people cannot access quality healthcare or medical services, as a result of poverty. That’s why we must support universal healthcare coverage. We need funding in Nigeria. It is a human right of Nigerian citizens.”

A chest physician and professor of medicine, Gregory Erhabor, said education of the public would help change perceptions about medical conditions.