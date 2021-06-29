From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Senator Remi Tinubu, yesterday, advocated more funding for women who are into entrepreneurship.

The made the appeal at the inauguration of the newly-elected president of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), Barr. Veras Ndanusa, and her exco, in Abuja.

Omo-Agege explained that the gesture will not only simmer down the frightening level of unemployment, but it would shore up the country’s economy especially in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

He, also, pledged that the National Assembly would continue to introduce and facilitate bills that would alleviate the pains of the citizens.

The lawmaker, however, advised entrepreneurs to come up with fresh business ideas in order for them to remain relevant in the business climate.

He added: “Women are the back bones of local economies. The continent has the highest number of women entrepreneurs.”

Okowa, who was represented by his Chief Economic Adviser, Kingsley Emu, disclosed that his administration had raised over 100,000 entrepreneurs, saying 60% are women.

According to him, “In the last six years, we have raised over 100,000 entrepreneurs. Women represent over 60 per cent.”

Tinubu, who represents Lagos State Central Senatorial District, added that, “I will always support bills that come to promote women. But talking about technology, technology is very important despite having its down side.

“But the easy way of doing business can be enhanced through technology. And most women who want to really do business, can thrive through the use of technology.

“I see a lot of people using WhatsApp to do businesses. We can be bashful but we cannot shy away from what technology has brought to us.

“This is where we are now and this is where we are going to live from now on. Women are encouraged that in whatever we do, to make technology more productive and not just use it to damage others.