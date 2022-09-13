From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Benin Royal Museum fundraising launch is set to take off in Benin City, Edo State, soon in line with clear governance arrangement and structure.

Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said the Chairman of Benin Royal Museum fundraising Committee, Mr. Aigbojie Imoukhuede, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba of Benin palace in Benin City.

“Imoukhuede said Benin Royal Trustee Board members will meet and ramp up modalities for the launch before the end of the year.

“The financial expert, (Imoukhuede) who spoke on behalf of Benin Royal Museum Board of Trustee, assured the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, that mandate of the Committee is realized based on the proven records of integrity of personalities behind the project.

“He thanked President Muhammadu for giving his approval to the Benin Royal Museum and the artefacts when the later played host to Oba of Benin and members of the Committeein in Abuja few months ago”, the statement added.

Besides, Imoukhuede also solicited for prayers and support of the monarch and the people of the kingdom, just as he thanked the federal government for supporting the palace, stressing that “very soon and hopefully before the end of this year, 2022, members of the Trustee will be meeting in Benin City with his Royal Majesty.

“We hope to be giving a very detailed briefing with respect to the steps. Certainly, I believe and understand that one of them is to commence the fundraising and the entire nation about the very clear governance arrangement that has been made to ensure that the Trust operates with the very best international practices”.

Responding, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, who allayed the fears of concerned citizens about ongoing development, said the Benin Royal Museum project is on course.

“In case they are wondering what is still going on, everything is well with the Benin Royal Museum”, he said.