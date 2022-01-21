The family of late Patrick -Eze Owoh has announced the burial arrangement for Mr Moses Nnajiofor Owoh, who passed on in December 27, 2021. He was aged 73.
A statement by the family said a Christian Vigil Mass will be held for the deceased on Friday, January 21, 2022, by 6pm at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ogbete, Enugu.
It said, a Christian Wake holds on Wedesday January 26, 2022 at his home town, Umuene Village, Udi Town by 6pm.
The remains of the deceased, it said will be interred at his family compound on Thursday, January 27, 2022 after a funeral Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Udi Town, in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.
The statement said, the late Owoh is survived by a wife, children and a host of relations, including Amaka Owoh, a senior reporter with NTA2 Lagos Network Centre.
Leave a Reply