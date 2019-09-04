The quiet community of Eziani, Nsukka LGA OF Enugu State came alive last weekend as the remains of Mrs Ezenma, Ezenwanyi Ifechifotalu (nee Obute Ugwuta) was committed to mother earth in a blaze of glory.

The ceremony kicked off on Thursday 22 with service of songs and evening of tributes at her country home, Amorji village, Eziani, where tributes of her attributes of love and goodwill in the church and community affairs poured in.

The following day was funeral service at the Christ Church Anglican Communion, Eziani, where the Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rev. Aloysius Agbo, in his sermon, spoke glowingly of Ezenwanyi Ifechifotalu’s exemplary life both in the church and in the community. He admonished the congregation to be mindful of how they spend their lives as everyone will give account someday, urging the children to continue in their beloved mother’s footsteps , and by so doing , immortalise her name.

The celebration then moved to the expansive premises of the family home and the commodious compound of the son and Igwe of Eziani kingdom, Dr. Tony Ndidi amaka Ezenma, Ezeani 1 of Eziani kingdom (Ntu magbulu enyi 1 n’ Nsukka) where guests were sumptuously treated to a variety of delicacies, dining, wining and dancing to all manner of music.