Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, have been sentenced to 14-day community service, N100,000 fine each and 14-day isolation.

The sentence followed the couple’s guilty plea yesterday before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa of Ogba Magistrates’ Court for flouting social distancing order.

The one-count charge brought against them by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, reads: That you (1) Funke Akindele (2) Abdul Rasheed Bello on the 4th day of April 2020 at 9 Gbadamosi Close, Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in the magisterial district gathered at the aforementioned address with over 20 persons contrary to the social distancing directive of Mr. Governor of Lagos State made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) 17(1)(I) of the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law cap p16, of Lagos State, 2015.

The police in Lagos on Sunday arrested Akindele for throwing a party, which violated restriction order against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “The attention of state police command was drawn to a viral video showing large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry on an estate on Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the state CID, Yaba, located Akindele and arrested her.”

He said that efforts were being intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among who is Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley).

The police spokesman advised those involved to report at the CID Yaba yesterday in their best interest or risk being declared wanted.

They pleaded guilty to breaching the Lagos infectious diseases regulation (2020), which prescribes N100,000 fine or a month jail time for violators.