Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs Funke Egbemode, and former Commissioner for Finance during Governor Rauf Aregbedola’s administration, Bola Oyebamiji, were among the 35 commissioners and Special Advisers sworn in by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Thursday. The event held at Bola Ige House, State Secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State.

Egbemode, who was given a portfolio as the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, spoke on behalf of the new cabinet members, after the swearing-in exercise.

She lauded the Governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

She also assured the governor and the people of the state of diligent service in their respective ministries.

“We will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state,” she said.

“We shall take to the lessons garnered at the recent retreat to effect positive change across sectors,” she added.

Oyetola, had earlier admonished the members of the cabinet to shun acts capable of undermining the corporate integrity of the administration and the state.

He stressed that the administration had zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that the government would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.

The Governor warned the new commissioners and special advisers to do away with frivolities and work as one formidable and impenetrable team, bound together by the sole aim of delivering on the developmental agenda of the administration.

He called on them to see their appointments as a clarion call to serve humanity and support the administration to uplift the state.

“Our administration is a product of God’s Promise, the benevolence of the people and our mandate. The Almighty God and the people have delivered their own part. The ball is now in our court to deliver on our promise. As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people,” the Governor said.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity. We shall therefore not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary.

“Ensure that you discharge every duty with utmost probity, accountability and transparency as these are the elements that will deliver stellar service in the face of extant limited resources and earn the trust of the people.

“As I indicated during the very intensive four-day retreat held last week, ours is an administration fully aware of the strategic role providence has entrusted in us.

“We are aware of the onerous duty to build a truly-diversified economy that creates wealth and makes opportunities available for all classes of our fellow citizens,” the Governor added.

He also said cabinet members would be assessed from time to time for optimum performance.

The Governor further said: “Knowing that you do not have the luxury of time to spend on the learning curve, I charge you to quickly familiarise yourselves with the content of our administration’s development agenda. You must realise that this is a task that must be accomplished.

“Similar to the Ada Declaration you pledged to uphold, a Performance Charter that will be handed over to you today to guide your role in delivering on the agenda. There will be a Service Delivery and Performance Evaluation Unit to assess your performance and productivity from time to time.”

The newly-inaugurated Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Administration, Barrister Mikhail Adebisi, implored all members of the cabinet to see their appointments as a privilege to impact meaningfully on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, the governor announced portfolio for the new cabinet members as follows: Egbemode Funke Adenike, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation; Oyebamiji Bola, Commissioner for Finance; Yinusa Olalekan, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Kolajo Aderemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Planning and Budget; Adewole Adedayo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Ajisefini Abiodun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security; Adeleke Yekini Adedayo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Others were: Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Oladoyin Olayinka Folorunso, Commissioner for Education; Isamotu Rafiu Olasunkanmi, Commissioner for Health; Olamiju Olasiji, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health; Akande Oluwafemi Jimoh, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Olanipekun Henry Olabode, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Co-operative; Ogunfolaju Christiana Olusola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce, Industry and Co-operative; Omowaye Oluremi, Commissioner for Works and Transport; Olaniyan Hussein Toke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport; Agunbiade Nathaniel, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning; Bakare- Akande, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Physical Planning.

The rest were Olawumi Jamiu Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education; Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation; Oyegbile Rufus Adeyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Sanitation; Olaboopo Olubukola Rihanat, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs; Babalola Idiat, Commissioner for Federal Matters; Badmus Olalekan Rahaman, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; Lawal Azeez Olayemi, Commissioner for Youth and Sports; Olawale Babatunde Olumide, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; Kareem Ismaeel Akande, Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation, Science and Technology; Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism; Lawal Tajudeen Olaniyi, Commissioner for Home Affairs; Tadese Amidu Raheem, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy; Ibitoye Felix Adeniran, Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy; Oladimeji-Olanibi Adesegun Samson, Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs; Mumini Adekunle Rafiu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development and Community Affairs; Giwa Lateefah Abiodun, Commissioner for Governor’s Office and Akeju Taiwo Sadrack, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental Relations.